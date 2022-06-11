Brand Love 2022 Report: Brand Love 2022 report by Talkwalker and Hootsuite reveal the most loved brands in India for 2022

Mumbai – Talkwalker, the leading consumer intelligence company, and Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, have released their Brand Love 2022 report. This is the third edition of the report and each year Talkwalker uses its consumer intelligence capabilities to analyse over 1,500 brands, to see which ones are the most loved. This year’s report delivers an analysis that spans 200 categories and 8 markets globally.

The Talkwalker Brand Love Index is derived using a refined methodology informed by 10 years of client research, and an in-depth analysis of use cases. The index identified 3 critical scores for monitoring brand love - Passion, Trust, and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction). These scores were calculated by analysing over 2.6 billion conversations from social media, news, blogs, and reviews, to identify the brands consumers really care about.

Some key takeaways from the Brand Love 2022 report:

1. This year’s most loved brands include both international brands and homegrown Indian brands such as Asics, Colorbar Cosmetics, Jimmy Choo, MUJI, Bombay Shaving Company, IBM, and L'Oréal.

2. The top 50 loved brands add new dimensions to the concept of sustainability, and have placed it front and centre as a priority. They are environmental, social, and economic sustainability leaders in their categories.

3. The most loved brands use social media to better understand their audience – and what they’re looking for. This is helping them to take creative risks that spark joy, love, and loyalty in their brand audiences.

4. Consumers want a better, improved version of before. After two years of consumption choices being limited by the pandemic and sacrificing in-person experiences, consumers want to get back to normal. But their perspective has changed, and they are re-evaluating their relationships with brands.

Speaking on the latest report, Benjamin Soubies - Managing Director, APAC & Japan, Talkwalker said, “The new consumer has conflicting expectations and complex demands. The aim of releasing our Brand Love 2022 report is to continue offering insights that bridge the gaps between brands and consumers. Our research has produced actionable tips on how brands can improve their brand love immediately.”

He further added, “As many of the top 50 brands prioritise sustainability efforts, we can see that this should not just be a consumer priority, but a critical brand strategy that can help create or kill brand love.”

"As a marketer, if the past year and a half taught us anything, it’s that the traditional ways of advertising have changed drastically. Brands who put authenticity and courageous creativity at the core of their plans are the ones who generate the most brand love," said Maggie Lower, CMO, Hootsuite. "This year's Brand Love report features shining examples that we can all learn from of how companies are innovating and connecting with their audience in different ways to build loyalty and affinity."