This Beauty Queen Was Gangraped and Survived by Begging

We have heard of several rags to riches story, but this story of success against odds is truly inspirational.



You can't become a millionaire overnight. It needs a lot of hard work to achieve your goal. If anyone says it is easy to achieve success never ever believe them .Today we have an inspiring story for you all.

Naaz Joshi became the first international transgender beauty queen. Read her inspiring story. Naaz Joshi was born and raised in New Delhi. She used to look like a boy, but her dressing and mannerisms resembled a girl. When Naaz Joshi's parents learnt that she is transgender, they left her with a maternal uncle. They decided to break off ties relationship with her thinking her sexual identity would be embarrassing for them and bring disrepute to the family. And as fate would have it, Naaz was gang-raped by her maternal uncle and his friends at the age of 10. She was admitted to the hospital later, and another transgender helped her in the hospital.

After that, Naaz Joshi worked in places like Bars, and massage parlours to make ends meet. That's not all, Naaz Joshi also begged on the streets to survive. Under such circumstances, it would be hard to think of education. Yet, despite all odds, Naaz did it. She pursued fashion designing.

She did her graduation from the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She underwent sex change in 2018. Later, Naaz Joshi started her modeling career.

Perhaps after all her struggles, good days were coming her way. One of the photographers wanted to do a photoshoot of a transgender sex worker. She did a bold photoshoot on Delhi streets by dressing up as a girl. The photoshoot changed her fate as she was featured on a magazine cover.

There was no looking back for Naaz Joshi after that as she went on to become India's first international transgender beauty queen Naaz won the title of Miss World Diversity Beauty Pageant 3 times in a row. Her success story did not stop there, Naaz has to her credit, the achievement of winning the crown 8 beauty pageants. She is India's first transgender international beauty queen.