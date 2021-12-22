6 Great Secret Santa Gifts That Won’t Burn a Hole In Your Wallet But Are Useful

With 2021 moving close to #wrap in style, your elves are waiting for their Santa to make a little delivery. Tis’ the season of merry, and also the season of festivities. However, sweet memories and hot chocolate aren’t the only things that come ‘dashing through the snow’. With all the holidays lining up, an unhappy wallet and a last minute Christmas meltdown can become frequent visitors. Budget-friendly, but still thoughtful, Christmas gifts can be hard to come across. And oh boy, by the time you reach the last person on your gifting list, you can very well run out of ideas.

Scroll through our recommendations for the 6 most affordable Secret Santa presents that won’t end up getting re-gifted this holiday season.

The Perfect Pout

Let your elf’s, be it your best friend, mother, wife, or any loved one, words speak louder and shine brighter as you increase the glam quotient of their Christmas attire. Nothing beats a bold lip color and the perfect pout for their #ChristmasOOTD posts. Modicare’s Color Cosmetic range, Urban Color London offers the perfect range of lipsticks with their Too Good To Be Crème range. A 10/10 solution for dry-lips with its hydrating power.

The 14 luscious shades from Dark Brown to Fuchsia Pink are your elf’s 24/7 Christmas buddy. At INR 359/ - each, the shades come with a full coverage crème formula that lasts all day long. The rich and creamy lipsticks with a gorgeous shine are powered with concentrated color-boosting pigments. In addition, these 100 % vegetarian and cruelty-free lipsticks offer the perfect weightless feel. Let your loved ones nourish and plump their lips with the power of vitamin E and Shea butter.

BONUS – No holding back from delicious munchies as you become smudge invincible.

Step out in Style

Nothing says cosy-comfort-chic in one go, like a pair of sneakers does. Want to gift a sneaker that compliments all occasions and their merry moods this holiday season– check out Bata India’s unlimited sneakers collection starting from INR 999/-.

Get ready to celebrate in style with 9 brands and 300+ styles. For all you Christmas procrastinators, these sneakers are a solid route for a perfect present that doesn’t break the bank.

Warmth and light

When imbuing a dash of homely warmth and elegance to your interiors, Westside Home knows the drill. Take this jumbo pillar candle as proof. Presented in a solid pink shade, this luxe piece is designed for a long-lasting experience. Combine it with a range of other pillar candles and place it on your dining table & let the aroma make your day. Available at Westside. Price Point: INR 1,199.

A Simple yet Cool Sweatshirt

A simple but cool sweatshirt will make the perfect secret Santa gift. So, this winter, gift warmth, and comfort with a winter-style sweatshirt. If you want to gift someone then DaMENSCH Better Basics Regular Fit Sweatshirt is all about affordability, durability, and longevity. With a super sturdy interlock knit fabric, the sweatshirts shine their way through using a gold fabric finish, while staying muted in its color tones. These sweatshirts are the best for daily home wear, winter wear, office wear, errand run wear, proper run wear, and all other wear you can think of.

A Refreshing Spa Treat

Who doesn’t love a refreshing Spa treatment right? So for this Christmas, treat your loved one to a rejuvenating salon and spa session at the comfort of their room. A skin-brightening facial or stress and pain relief therapy, one can simply log on to the Urban Company website or download the app and pick the best deal for your special one. Choose from personalized salon packages to premium massage therapies and unwind their muscles this Holiday season!

A fragrance of Love

Perfume might be difficult to get right, but if you do, it can make for a really meaningful present. Fragrances are quite subjective, but there are many lovely gift sets to pick from that would make anyone happy. SKINN by Titan Him & Her gift pack with finely crafted perfumes is a token for a love that is beyond words or a symbol of care for someone who has your back day in and day out. This will make the perfect gift for this Christmas.