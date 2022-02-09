5 Budget Gift Options for Gen X for Valentine's Day

1. By Nature Superfood Gift Box: Nutrition and fitness brand By Nature has become synonymous with wellness in India by building uniqueness in localizing their product manufacturing and continually innovating different products to satisfy the Indian flavor. To make this festive season more special, the brand has come up with a Superfood gift box consisting of Immunity gummies, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Chia seeds, Rolled oats, Himalayan salt, etc. So, grab your box now and give your loved ones a bundle of health.

2. Mother Sparsh Ginger & Neem Anti-Dandruff Kit For Dandruff & Itchy Scalp: Mother Sparsh is a popular and one of the fastest-growing brands in the mother and baby care segment. The brand offers a variety of products crafted using botanically sourced ancient and ayurvedic herbs, therapeutic grade essential oils, plant-powered formulations, etc. This festive season, the brand is offering Ginger & Neem Anti-Dandruff Kit For Dandruff & Itchy Scalp consisting of anti-dandruff hair lep, hair oil, and hair cleanser made from therapeutic ingredients that soothe the itchy flaky scalp and controls dryness.

3. Skincare Kit by Mamaearth: Who doesn't like glowing skin especially during the winter season? To make your skincare regime hassle-free, Mamaearth has introduced a skincare kit consisting of Ubtan Face Mask, Ubtan Face Wash, Anti-Pollution Face Cream, and Aloe Turmeric gel for flawless glowing skin. All the products in the kit consist of the ingredients that aloe vera, turmeric, and saffron are known to provide a natural glow to your skin. Mamaearth's products are known to be free of harmful chemicals and toxins.

4. Coffee Moment Gift Kit by m caffeine: The coffee moment gift kit is packed with award-winning coffee-infused Coffee Face Scrub, Coffee Body Scrub, Coffee Face Wash and is the ideal gift for your special ones for this festive season. The gift kit comes in attractive packing that would definitely grab the attention of anyone! All the products in this special kit have the heavenly aroma of freshly grounded premium quality coffee beans making it a must-have for all coffee lovers.

5. Ultimate Anti Acne Kit by WOW Skin Science: Wow Skin Science offers products that are made from natural ingredients from the Himalayas and are 100% vegan. The anti-acne skincare kit by WOW Skin Science consists of Face wash, Anti-acne face mask, and Anti-acne serum consisting of Tea Tree Oil, Dextran, Neem Extracts, Caviar Lime, and Tripeptide-1. All the products are made with utmost perfection to take care of oily and acne-prone skin. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a kit for your loved ones right now and gift them flawless glowing skin this festive season.