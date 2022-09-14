Zendaya Stunning Looks

Sep 14, 2022, 10:36 IST
2022 Emmy Awards: Zendaya is a name to reckon with in the film industry. She was seen in the movie Spiderman No way home. She has been linked to her co-star Tom Holland post her appearance in the movie. There is  no doubt she is one of the most stunning actress we have in Hollywood.

Zendaya is a powerhouse of talent and we are more than happy that Zendaya has won an Emmy award for playing Rue Bennett (lead actress in a drama series) for Euphoria. 

Here's a look at Zendaya's stunning looks

Pic courtesy: Zendaya official Instagram account


