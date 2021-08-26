Zeeshan Khan Kicked Out of Bigg Boss House For Getting Physical With Pratik Sehajpal

In a shocking twist in the Bigg Boss 15 OTT house, contestant Zeeshan Khan was eliminated last night after he got physical with Pratik Sehajpal. It came as a surprise to everyone as it was a very sudden decision taken by Bigg Boss.

This happened during a task where Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat started fighting with Zeeshan. He was snatching flags from Nishant and Pratik tried stopping him. After which Zeeshan got angry and pushed Pratik. They got into an ugly fight. Bigg Boss then called them to the living area to express his disappointment and punished Zeeshan for his actions. As a result, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the BB house.

Divya Agarwal was left heartbroken as her connection was leaving the house. She started with entering the house alone and once again it will be the same. Everyone has connections while she doesn’t. It is yet to be seen if this lands Divya in direct elimination or not.

Following his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Zeeshan took to his Instagram account to share pictures to show the injuries he incurred during the fight. He shared a few pictures where we can see the scratch marks on his arms and chest. He did not write any message along with it. Fans supported Zeeshan and demanded that the makers bring him back into the house.

On Twitter, ‘We Support Zeeshan Khan’ and ‘We stand with Zeeshan’ started trending. Many said that it was a biased decision as this is not the first time someone has gotten physical during a fight. Many times the contestants push each other and even get on the verge of hitting the other. So only eliminating Zeeshan now in Bigg Boss OTT doesn’t make much sense.