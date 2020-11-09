Zee5 Taish Web Series Leaked Online

Taish is a Hindi thriller drama web series directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, and Nishant Pitti. The series which was launched on October 29, 2020 in Zee5 as 6-episodes has been leaked online by infamous websites. Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, 123movies, 9xmovies leaked the total film in HD print as 480p, 720p SDHD codes.

Taish is the story of Rohan Karla (Jim Sarbh) and Sunny Lalwani (Pulkit Samrat) who are best friends from their childhood days. Sunny goes to attend Rohan's younger brother Krish's (Ankur Rathee) weeklong wedding in London’s beautiful countryside and the boys see this as an opportunity to let loose and have some fun.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the corners of South Hall London, there exists a violent family of moneylenders. Kuljit (Abhimanyu Singh) looks after the racket with his two brothers Pali (Harshvardhan Rane) and Jassi (Armaan Khera). Pali has been planning to quit the family business and start life afresh with Kuljnder's wife Jahaan (Sanjeeda Sheikh) with whom he has been having an affair. However, fate has other plans for him. Both these world collides when Kuljinder comes to attend the wedding in the countryside. A past secret connected to Rohan and Kuljinder sparks an incident of violence which then kick starts a chain of violence changing all their lives drastically.