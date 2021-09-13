Zee Thirai Presents Impressive Line-up of Movie Premieres This September

Ramping up the entertainment this month, Zee Thirai curates a list of blockbuster entertainers throughout September. Marking the special occasion of ‘Vinayagar Chathurthi’ the channel has announced the Zee Thirai Premiere of ‘Miss India’ on 10th September at 1:00 pm. Starring the phenomenal actor Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu, the movie focuses on a young passionate girl who belongs to a middle-class family fighting against the odds to become a businesswoman in US with a unique idea of selling chai in a coffee dominated market. As she understands the therapeutic effects of chai made by her grandfather, an ayurvedic practitioner; she strives hard to win the world’s appreciation despite facing multiple setbacks and sexisms.

The Indian Television Premiere of ‘Kirukkan’ will premiere on Sunday, 12th September at 1:00pm starring Sai Dharam Tej. The story revolves around a happy youngster who gets trapped in a topsy – turvy kidnap situation while trying to get back with his Ex – lover.

Continuing the momentum, the Zee Thirai Premiere of ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ will air on Friday, September 17th at 7:00pm. The comedy-thriller starring Naveen Polishetty and Shruthi Sharma in lead roles follows the life of Athreya, a Nellore based detective, who lands in trouble while trying to untangle the murder mysteries. The humorous moments and intriguing plotline makes it a must watch.

On Sunday September 19th, watch ‘Monster Hunter’ a strenuous action extravaganza at 12:00pm. Don’t miss the enthralling screenplay that showcases the combat between Lt. Artemis and deadly monsters with destructive powers.

The comedy drama ‘Cocktail’ will have its Zee Thirai Premiere on Sunday, 26th September at 1:00pm starring Yogi Babu, Mithun Maheshwaran and KPY Bala. The hilarious plot follows story of four men who end up with a dead girl in their flat. While trying to dispose the body they end up getting mixed up in the smuggling of a precious idol which leads to major twist and turns.

Keep your tub of popcorn ready as Zee Thirai brings an unlimited entertainment filled September!