Zee Theatre Stars Share Their Plans And Resolutions For The New Year

As the countdown to 2022 begins, the stars who have been a part of some of the most memorable Zee Theatre projects this year,teleplays share how they will ring out the old and welcome the new year. Smita Bansal, Mayuri Deshmukh, Ratan Rajput and Mita Vashisht discuss personal resolutions and the dreams that they hope will come true in the year to come.

*Smita Bansal who stars in the teleplay, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’* says, “This special time is dedicated to my family, and I always make sure that my two daughters and my husband are with me to welcome the new year. This year, we haven’t planned anything yet but most probably, we will have a quiet new year at home or spend time with the extended family. As the pandemic has made us all realize the importance of health and fitness, my resolution is to ensure that my family and I continue to work towards improving our immunity by eating healthy and staying active. I want these early habits to build a strong foundation for my daughters and to work out and stay as fit as possible in 2022.”

*Actor Mayuri Deshmukh who made her debut as a writer with ‘Dear Aajo’* shares, “For me, the new year’s eve will be a quiet one. There will be a nice dinner with family at home and just a happy, cosy time with loved ones. I have no plans to go anywhere as of now, but I don’t know if last moment plans come up. But usually, I’m at home on the 31st because it’s too crowded outside and I don’t really like the noise and the chaos. As for a resolution for 2020, it will be to focus more on the inner journey and live life to its fullest potential.

*Television and theatre actor Ratan Rajput who stars in the teleplay ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hai’* adds, “I would like to welcome the new year by doing something that I’ve never done. I’d like to celebrate it with new people, in a new place, and break out of familiar, old patterns. I also love travelling, so I’d like to do more of that in 2022. I don’t believe in making resolutions but in breaking them! I will hence try to break all the resolutions I’ve made over the past many years and would like to do everything that I haven’t done till now in the year to come. So, let’s see what shows up on this list.”

*Veteran actor Mita Vashisht who stars in the teleplay ‘Agnipankh’* plans to celebrate new year eve with her mother in the Delhi winter. She says, “ I can see myself with a lovely, little bonfire on our terrace, soaking in the golden warmth of the flames under an open sky.”

As for her resolutions, she says, they remain unchanged from 2021 and adds, “ I want to work towards remaining healthy in every way and taking good care of the people around me. I hope to extend love and do whatever I can to be of help to people. The third is of course to stay committed to my path and continue to treat acting as a sacred calling. So, I will continue to ensure that I only say ‘yes’ to roles that I totally believe in and totally love. I’m also making a much stronger commitment to only choose roles that are nothing less than the best, in terms of both content and visibility.”