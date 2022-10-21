Zee Theatre Presents 'The Relationship Agreement,' an Interesting Take on Modern Relationships

Watch how the characters in this multigenerational teleplay, navigate the challenges of love and commitment

'The Relationship Agreement' is a perfect Diwali watch as it takes the audience on a funny and yet meaningful journey into the human heart. Watch as a young couple chalks up an agreement to avoid the inevitable pitfalls that love and a committed relationship brings with it. However, they realise soon enough how unpredictable life can get when their single parents meet each other on social media and start dating!

Filmed by Sourabh Shrivastava, this comedy teleplay stars Sumona Chakravarty, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff and Pheroza Mody in pivotal roles.

Details:

Date: 23rd October

Time: 2 pm & 8 pm

Where: Tata play Theatre