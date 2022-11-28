Zee Theatre Presents a Delightful Situational Comedy, 'Beewion Ka Madarsa'

Zee Theatres presents 'Beewion Ka Madarsa', a humorous adaptation of Moliere's 'School for Wives.' This situational comedy with all the punchlines and wit expected from a classic Muslim social revolves around octogenarian Hanif Miyaan who longs for a ‘tame’ and obedient wife who will live as per his wishes, away from the evil eyes of other suitors. To fulfil this dream, he grooms an orphan girl to be his ideal wife but in a twist of fate, she falls for his disciple!

Directed by Atul Mathur, the comedy stars Preeta Mathur, Aman Gupta, K V Shankar, Sonal Mathur, Ashish Saleem, Atul Mathur, Ajay Chaurey and Sangam Rai.

Details:

Date: 29th November and 30th November, 2022

Time: 8pm

Where: Tata Play and Airtel Spotlight and Dish and D2H Rangmanch