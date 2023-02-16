Zee Theatre presents Akarsh Khurana's rollicking entertainer 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti'

Zee Theatre presents 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti', an Akarsh Khurana directorial which is a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy 'The Taming Of The Shrew.' Packed with the nostalgia of the quirky 90's and loads of entertainment, the story traces the struggles of Lakshman (Chaitanya Sharma) who cannot marry his lady love Priya (Prajakta Koli) until her elder sister Pallavi (Shukha Talsaniya) gets married. Will Lakshman manage to unite with Priya? Will Shikha finally meet the love of her life? Watch 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' to know if the wedding finally takes place.

The teleplay is headlined by Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Chaitanya Sharma, Adhaar Khurana, Aseem Hattangady, Gopal Dutt, Akash Khurana, Siddharth Kumar, Pawan Uttam, Sarthak Kakkar and Lisha Bajaj.

