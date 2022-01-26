Zee Theatre marks Republic Day with two stirring teleplays

Every year on January 26, the spirit of sovereignty and freedom enshrined in our Constitution is celebrated with great fervor. This Republic Day, Zee Theatre will add to the celebrations with two stirring teleplays. To be screened on Tata Sky Theatre, Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch, and Airtel Spotlight, 'Shobha Yatra’ and 'Seven' will explore the meaning of freedom, nationhood, and citizenship.

An overview of the offerings:

Shobha Yatra: The teleplay offers an insight into corruption and lost ideals, and follows the lives of six working professionals who are preparing to play the roles of Gandhi, Bose, Tilak, Nehru, Rani Laxmibai and Babu Genu for an Independence Day ceremony. Will the unique experience of playing the roles of historic legends inspire a sense of justice and solidarity among the present-day Indians? Watch this satire that reveals the problems in society while raising laughter.

Directed for the stage by Ganesh Yadav and for the screen by Attar Singh Saini, the teleplay stars Anand Alkunte, Ayaz Khan, Chirag Vohra, Mansi Multani, Nikhil Ratnaparakhi and Sumukha S.

Seven: Neglected by their families as well as their country, a bunch of retired freedom fighters break out of their old age home to fulfil the dying wish of their friend. Against all odds, they make it to the Republic Day parade. Set in an old age home in 1997, the play captures the idealistic spirit of these freedom warriors who are still teenagers at heart and haven't lost the will to take on a challenge. The filming director of the teleplay is Nitin Shingal and stars Kanwaljit Singh, Utkarsh Mazumdar, Yusuf Hussain, Pawan Maskara, Shubha Khote, Beena Banerjee, Jayashankar Tripathi, Neeraj Aneja, Ronjini Chakraborty, Payal Nair, Saloni Grover and Swanandi Tikekar.

