Zee Telugu's unique marketing strategy for Karthikeya 2

Zee Telugu recently gave life to an extraordinary initiative at Priyadarshini Engineering College in Khammam, raising the bar for World Television Premiere promotions. With the help of 2000 students, Zee Telugu marketed for the November 20th airing of Karthikeya 2 by forming one of the largest human chains to create the iconic image of Lord Krishna popularly associated with the film. The drone camera gave us a full view of them from above, allowing everyone to witness the formation of Lord Krishna. These 2000 students provided the viewers with a visual treat. The nearly 2-minute-long video will captivate you in spades!

Enjoy the full video in the link below: