Zee Telugu Sankranthi Celebrations in Kerala!

As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Sankranthi, Zee Telugu, one of the leading Telugu General Entertainment Channels, ventures into the heartlands of Kerala to bring in the first festival of the year. Adding the blissful touch of ‘God’s own country’ to the ‘food bowl of the south’, Zee Telugu has curated a special treat for the Zee Kutumbam starting 13th January which will not only scale up the celebrations, fervour and gaiety but also enhance the entertainment quotient with a mix of special dances, comedy skits, music, and lots of fun. The two-part celebration with glamourous celebrities will bring to life an unbeatable entertainment extravaganza while maintaining all government protocols.

The first part of the celebrations titled ‘Kerala lo Sankranthi Alludla Sandadi’ will commence from 9 am on 13th January. Adding the true essence of the festival, this day will include a three-hour long programme where viewers will witness Suma Kanakala inviting the Zee Telugu family to Kerala and make the most of the various activities - local Kalaripattu fight, coconut and sack races, a cycling competition, in addition to the aggressive and competitive Kabbadi games.

Sankranthi festivities are incomplete without Bhogi celebrations and hence the channel has arranged for a special segment centred around the bonfire that will also contribute towards making these celebrations truly stand apart from the other festivals. The audience will also be in for a treat as they get a chance to watch their favourite artists become one with the local ancient practises by partaking in the famous Vallam kali (boat race). Divided into four teams, and set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, Zee Telugu artists will be seen competing against each other in this thrilling yet adrenal-filled activity.

The second part i.e., 14th January will bring forward a jaw-dropping, high-octane performance by a special star-studded Team Bangaraju comprising of superstars Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Kriti Shetty. The celebrities will be seen setting the stage ablaze with their dance performances to celebrate this auspicious occasion whole-heartedly. Keeping in mind that this is the first festival of 2022, the artists will leave the audience craving for more. The show titled ‘Bangarju tho Sankranthi Sambaralu’ will begin at 9 am and keep the audience glued to their television screen for three hours until noon.

Last but not the least, while the channel promises non-stop high voltage entertainment, Zee Telugu’s pilot celebration in Kerala will also be covered in the form of unique digital videos. The channel’s social media pages will upload content around the lengths and breaths of Kerala. From exploring the local life, mouth-watering delicacies, art, and culture of the area not forgetting the beauty that Kerala has to offer. Save the date and join us on Zee Telugu’s social media pages to know more!

Tune-in to Zee Telugu to catch the Zee Kutumbam stars add ample of pomp and fun on 13th and 14th January in the Sankranthi celebrations!