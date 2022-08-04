Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant Shivani Wants To Prove Her Versatility In Singing

Sai Valli Shivani has her roots in Tamil Nadu but settled in Hyderabad. In the beginning, Shivani took up Music as a hobby, but later she identified with it. After stepping into Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Shivani started taking Music more seriously and took Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a stage to prove her versatility in singing.

She is one singer who doesn't want to lose connect with music. In an exclusive interaction with Sakshi Post, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu contestant Sai Valli Shivani tells Priyadarshini B, about her musical journey and experiences so far.

Have you ever received any formal training in music?

At the age of 6, I started singing. So, my parents made me sign up for music classes. For three years, I took training. Then, we got transferred to Bhopal. I didn't find a teacher there. Later, my parents found a teacher and I received training from her. My father is a bank employee. So, he used to get transferred every two to three years. So, we used to locate to different places.

I also did my diploma in music from Potti Sri Ramulu Music College in 2019. To remain connected to music, I completed the course along with my B.Tech.

Who is your first guru?

My mother is my first guru as she has some basic knowledge of music. Later, I learned music under NC Rama Devi. I also learned light music from Rama Chary Sir.

Have you ever performed on stage before Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa?

Before Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I never performed on any stage.

How do you manage your singing and studies?

In the beginning, when I was in school, I used to take it as a burden. I would have long study hours in school. So, I took music as a form of recreation. I used to go to LMA (Little Musicians Academy) on Sundays. Now, it's totally different. I'm so glad that people started recognising me and now I'm enjoying the new phase in my life.

What is the best compliment that you have ever received from judges?

I sang Shakalaka Baby song on Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stage and Ananth Sriram gave a compliment to me saying,"I could hear violin, guitar and all other instruments sounds in your voice." I felt that was the best compliment I ever received in my life.

I tried all the genres, but people thought that I could sing only peppy numbers. So, I wanted to prove to everyone that I could sing any genre. Then I sang 'Atu Nuvve' song. After the performance, judges praised me saying that I could sing any type of song with ease.

What is your favourite genre in music?

I love to listen to melodies. I do sing melodies, but my voice culture is best suited for western.

Favourite Singer?

SPB, Haricharan, Chitra, Shreya Ghosal, Sunidhi Chauhan and the list goes on...

Favourite Song?

There are many favourite songs on my list. I never get feel bored listening to 'Ye Chilipi Kallalo' and 'Kontha Kalam' Songs. I love to listen to ‎Ilaiyaraaja songs.

What are your future plans?

I'm one of those that goes with the flow...Happy Go lucky type of person. I grab every opportunity that comes my way. I give my 100% in all that I do.

Would you like to pursue any other dream besides singing?

I like to try many things. I learned Bharatnatyam for four years. For the last three years, I have been learning Zumba dance. I love sketching and doodling. I love to go on adventurous trips.

How was your experience singing on Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa?

I have learned many things. I never got such a big exposure as with Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I met different kinds of people and learned how to adjust to various situations.

Who supported you in your singing journey so far?

My parents are the biggest pillars of support. I studied B.Tech in GNIT and my college management supported me a lot in my singing journey. I would like to thank family, friends, college staff, and admirers (She feels that it's better to call admirers instead of fans).

One secret that you would like to share?

I roam on the roads at midnight for a few minutes without telling anyone.

Rapid fire questions:

Instagram or Twitter - Instagram

Samosa or panipuri - Samosa

Icecream or Chocolate - Chocolate Icecream

Shailaja mam or Smita mam - I like both of them. Shailaja amma gives tips and Smita mam treats us like family

If you get a chance to sing a song in both Tollywood and Bollywood, What's your preference - Tollywood

Doodling or singing - Singing