Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 11th Edition

Since its inception, Zee Telugu has revolutionized the Telugu television industry with its unabating innovation. The channel grew by leaps and bounds to equip every Telugu household with uninterrupted entertainment during these unprecedented times. After 10 successful years of honouring exemplary talent within the Zee Telugu family, the channel announces the 11th edition of its annual entertainment extravaganza, the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021. A memorable evening with breath-taking performances amidst glitz and glamour, the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021 will be telecasted on the 23rd and 31st October, 6.00 PM onwards only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

The celebration is the recognition of the best actors, anchors, and experts that successfully narrated stories of ordinary people embarking upon extraordinary journeys. It was an evening high on glitz, glamour, and entertainment anchored by Shymala, Pradeep Machiraju, Sreemukhi and Akhil Sarthak. The event was graced by Tamannaah, Mehreen, Shreya Saran, Krithi Shetty, Nikhil, Ali, Akash Puri, Niharika Konidela, Hebba Patel, Surabhi among others.

A night filled with a gamut of emotions; the Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021 witnesses Tollywood actress Shreya gracing the event along with her husband Andrei Koscheev for the very first time; Tamannah, Pradeep, Akhil, Sreemukhi presenting a heart-warming performance with the F3 theme skit; Akhil & Mehreen serenade the viewers with the ‘Emaipothave’ song; Akul expresses gratitude with the ‘Paada Pooja’ ritual to his mother; Jai Dhanush and Keerthy introduce their baby to the world and Sudha Chandran reminisces her father.

There were high-octane and fun-filled performances by the Zee Telugu Kutumbam to dazzle the audience. Actors portraying the finest characters across all their fiction and non-fiction shows were honoured for their incomparable contribution towards making the channel one of the most beloved general entertainment channels in the Telugu states.

Tune-in to watch the 11th year of celebrating in-house talent within Zee Telugu Kutumbam on the 23rd and 31st October, 6.00 PM onwards only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD

