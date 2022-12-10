Zee Telugu Fiction Show High Points of the week

Over the years, Zee Telugu has provided its audience with several interesting fiction shows that not only entertain one and all, but also inspire them. In fact, their current line-up of fiction shows has kept the audience hooked to their TV screens and this week, viewers will witness a lot of intense drama in each serial with several twists and turns playing out in each one of them.

Trinayani

In the previous few episodes, we saw how Ganavi entered Nayani’s life as Ammavaru. Soon after, it was revealed how Ganavi is actually not Sumana’s baby, but what will follow this week will surely leave everyone stunned. A lot of drama will ensue with Sumana finally finding out that she cannot give birth again. The reality that Ganavi is not really her daughter will also be revealed, leaving her shocked beyond belief. Viewers will surely be at the edge of their seats to find out what happens next…

Ammayigaru

While viewers have already seen Deepak faking an accident to stop Roopa’s engagement, in the coming episodes, we will see Roopa taking it upon herself to save Raju, who took the blame for her. She will also be seen hunting down the person who met with the accident to prove that it was a plan to sabotage and ruin her life. Does she succeed in her attempt to bring out Raju and prove his innocence? And will she bring to light that it was Deepak who was the mastermind behind this? That’s something viewers will find out in the upcoming episodes…

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

In last week’s episodes, viewers saw how Pruthvi and Nagavali were framed for a crime after Nagavalli’s fingerprints were planted on it. And now, the show will witness a major twist as Chaitra tries to pit Pruthvi and Smiley against each other by making her believe that Prithvi is cheating on her. But will Chaithra learn the truth about Pruthvi and the mystery around his son? Or will there be a new twist in the tale? Find out in the upcoming episodes of Kalyanam Kamaneeyam…

Kalyana Vaibhogam

In the upcoming episodes of Kalyana Vaibhogam, viewers will see how Bhuvana gets arrested in a chit-fund case and the plot thickens after Rajendra is unable to help her. She will be seen desperately begging Dhivya to take the case. But will Dhivya be able to help her in this situation? Or will Bhuvana face the consequences and regret it all? You will have to tune in to the upcoming episodes of the show to find out…

Radhamma Kuthuru

In last week’s episodes of Radhamma Kuthuru, we saw a lot of chaos ensuing after the children were kidnapped. While they come to know about Pallavi’s truth, the upcoming episodes will see a lot of drama as Bhupathi plants a bomb in the bus which is being taken out on the excursion. Will Akshara be able to save the day and take control of the situation? Viewers will surely be hooked to their TV screens to find out what happens next…

Padmati Sandhya Ragam

Its celebrations time in the family as Sreenu and Charu are about to get engaged. But in the upcoming episodes, an air of tension will grip the family as fake Prabhas takes pictures of Ramalakshmi in an attempt to blackmail her. He insists her for a kiss, but Aadhya comes to her rescue in the nick of time. What happens next is something you cannot imagine and will totally blow your minds…