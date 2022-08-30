Zee Telugu Dance India Dance Marks Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni TV Debut

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has presented its viewers with several clutter-breaking reality shows since its inception and now, the channel has come up with its first season of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Barely two weeks into the launch, Dance India Dance – Telugu is already the talk of tinsel town. With all the 10 jodis introducing themselves to the audience in the two blockbuster launch episodes, the competition is now all set to take off with a never-before-ever-after surprise in the television circle. Guess what! Zee Telugu has roped in Superstar Mahesh Babu to flag off the competition phase. He will be seen gracing the episode along with his daughter, Sitara. To witness this dad-daughter duo make their first ever combined appearance on a TV show and their lovable banter with anchors, judges, and contestants, tune in to Dance India Dance – Telugu this Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The contestants will enliven the stage with their electrifying performances, while Mahesh Babu’s epic comedy timing and Sitara’s cute conversations with younger contestants will surely make everyone laugh ear to ear. On the other hand, Sitara will make all the jaws drop with her dance and adorable conversations.

Speaking on the occasion after flagging off the competition, Mahesh Babu, actor, said: “Sitara's passion for dancing made us go to Dance India Dance Telugu. Being on stage with my daughter was very exciting, and the fact that this is our first appearance together on television made it all the more special and memorable. The show has been a revolution in different languages, and I am happy to see the Telugu version is bringing raw talent from humble backgrounds into the limelight. I must say that the participants are incredibly talented and hope they make the most of this opportunity to achieve their dreams and inch close to their ultimate dream. I thank Zee Telugu for inviting us and wish the entire DID team the best.”

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shared her views saying, “For the first time I was on stage and having Nanna by my side made it so easy and special. I absolutely love dancing & it was wonderful to watch the amazing participants on DID; it was also inspiring for me. I did something that I'm very excited about, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. I must thank Nanna for taking me to DID Telugu.”

Thanking Mahesh Babu for being on the show, Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer, Zee Telugu, said: “We are very fortunate to have the competition of Dance India Dance Telugu flagged off by Superstar Mahesh Babu & his daughter Sitara. This is surely going to be remembered as one of the massive launches of any television show in recent times. The talent we have on DID Telugu is overwhelming, and we are confident that the show will continue to impress audience with incredible performances week-on-week. Mahesh Babu & Sitara’s appearing together for the first time on TV is a massive boost for DID. Besides, seeing them in their element is a bigger treat for the fans and viewers alike.”

Ahead of this Sunday’s telecast of Dance India Dance Telugu, Zee Telugu has another special program for its viewers at the crack of noon. While you are still in the awe of the recent Bonalu event, the channel is coming up with yet another fun-filled festival event – Mana Oori Rangasthalam -- marking Vinayaka Chavithi. Hosted by lively and ever-energetic Sreemukhi, the event will see noted film personalities, including actors Sudheer Babu and Sri Simha, directors Indraganti Mohan Krishna and Sathish Tripura, music director-cum-singer Kaala Bhairava, and many more making a special appearance. To revel in a mesmerising line-up of performances of noted TV celebs, singers, comedians, and dancers, do not forget to watch Mana Oori Rangasthalam at 12 pm on the same day.

