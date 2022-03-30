Zee Telugu Brings Bonus Mass Track From Bangarraju

Bangarraju is going to premiere on Zee Telugu. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya acted in the lead roles in the film, Bangarraju, a supernatural action drama film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who co-wrote the movie with Satyanand. Bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios. Bangarraju is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna reprise their roles from the original alongside Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film did well at the box office.

Zee Telugu took to its Instagram handle and shared a video in which one could see "Bangara Bangara" song in fast beat. Sharing the video, Zee Telugu wrote, "On the occasion of World Television Premiere, Zee Telugu launched a unique mashup song, making it exclusive for viewers. Anup Rubens curated the song and for the first time he got featured in a musical video song." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

