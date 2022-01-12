Zee Tamil Launching New Reality Show Super Queen on Pongal

Chennai: Starting the new year on a high note and celebrating Thai Pongal, Zee Tamil announces an array of offerings. From delightful morning Pattimandrams to the launch of the most exciting show of the season - ‘Super Queen’, and blockbuster movies, this specially curated line-up promises unlimited entertainment throughout the weekend from 14th January to 16th January.

To give you a sneak peek into ‘Super Queen’ the show will bring together 12 immensely popular female artists and celebrities under one roof on Zee Tamil starting on 16th January. Featuring celebrated artists and powerhouse of talent, the key contestants include Asha Gowda, Vaishnavi, Aishwarya, Janani, Swathi, Tejaswini, Iraa, Lavanya, Ayesha, Parvathy, Kanmani Manohar, and Sreethu Krishnan among others. Each Super Queen will compete for the title of ‘ Super Queen’ on the show.

The Grand Launch Episode will be a 2.5 hours special on 16th January, at 4 pm. Throughout the season, the show will challenge the contestants with tasks that will unveil their real side to the viewers. Judging them on various parameters will be actors Nakul and Radha in addition to a surprise guest from the industry. The show will be hosted by the witty and fan-favorites RJ Vijay and RJ Anandhi and will be telecast every Sunday at 8 pm.

Let’s rewind to 14th January where the entertainment saga will kickstart for the audience. The first day of Pongal is bound to be an entertainment riot with the humorous debate show ‘Pattimandram’ that will air on Friday, 14th January at 9 am. The show will be moderated by Suki Sivam, a well-known Tamil orator, writer, scholar, and winner of the prestigious Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu State Government. Pattimandram will bring to light a discussion on the theme ‘Protecting mother nature – we don’t know how to, or we are unable to’ and will highlight thought-provoking perspectives.

This show will be followed by the critically acclaimed ‘Thalaivi’ at 10.30 am starring the vivacious actress Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy. Namma Ooru Pongal will air at 1.30 pm and will feature popular Zee Tamil artists from Anbe Sivam, Rajini, Ninaithalae Inikum, and Dheivam Thandha Poovae. Last but not the least for the day is the telecast of the 2021’s blockbuster film ‘Karnan’ starring the ensemble cast comprising of Dhanush, Lal, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Rajisha Vijayan, and Yogi Babu at 4.00 pm.

Continuing the festivities on Saturday, 15th January is Zee Tamil’s energetic ‘Pattimandram’ at 9 am. This fun-filled Pattimandram will be moderated by director and actor Singam Puli and see popular artists Aarthi, RJ Vijay, Vijayan, Sethu, R J Sindhu & Badava Gopi debating on ‘Money or Laughter, which reduces stress in life. At 10.30 am watch the hilarious ‘Dikkiloona’, starring Santhanam in the lead role followed by ‘Zee Galatta Pongal’ at 1.30 pm where artists from Zee Tamil’s shows will compete against each other in challenges put forth by host and anchor Jagan. Concluding this day with the inspiring story of ‘Seeru’ that follows the life of a small-town man who fights to save his friend and sister from ruthless criminals at 4 pm. Following this will be the grand premiere of Super Queen.

Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL comments “Month on month we at Zee Tamil go all out in understanding the diverse entertainment needs of our audience and meeting them. January is not just a month for the celebration of Pongal but also marks the New Year for us. We wanted to start this year with a massive content offering to entertain our at-home audiences. With Super Queen, our purpose was to bring our talented ladies from the industry together on one platform. With Pongal-O-Pongal, we wanted to be a part of the festive celebrations with our fans, hence we have tried to utilize every moment of this weekend to provide round-the-clock entertainment.”

So, block your calendars this Pongal and get ready to unwind with your family while catching up on the most entertaining shows and movies on Zee Tamil on 14th,15th, and 16th January!