Zee Tamil Doubles The Joy For Viewers With Dual Fiction Show Launches, ‘Peranbu’ And ‘Dheivamthandhapoovae’ On 13th December

Chennai: Zee Tamil takes delight in announcing the launch of two intriguing family dramas on 13th December. With the launch of ‘Peranbu’ and ‘DheivamThandhaPoovae’, the channel once again sets the bar high with path-breaking tales that delve into the intricacies of human emotions bound by societal norms. The two shows bring compelling stories of female protagonists who are breaking stereotypes and will inspire their viewers to revisit their relationship with their daughters-in-law.

Blessed are the women who find a mother in their mother-in-law. Breathing life into this popular belief is Zee Tamil with its newest fiction show offering. Titled ‘Peranbu’, the heartwarming and light-hearted family drama depicts the unconventional relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law played by veteran actor Shamitha Sreekumar and Vaishnavi Arulmozhi respectively. The show follows the life of a benevolent god-fearing woman Vanathiwho finds herself in an arranged marriage set up with Karthik, portrayed by Vijay Venkatesan, a well-reputed architect. Her mother-in-law Raja Rajeshwari, however, realizes their discomfort due to their contrasting personalities. She, being the decision-maker in the house, takes the onus of making her son fall in love with Vanathi. The show will air from Monday - Saturday, starting 13th December at 2 pm.

Next in line is ‘DheivamThandhaPoovae’ will also be aired from 13th December at 2:30 pm. The show will take viewers through the story of an indestructible women Mithra, who faces the world with courage despite the hardships she overcame in life. Her life takes a crossroad when she meets Vinay, whose ill-fated life changes because of Mithra’s virtue. As rightly said ‘it’s the good human that suffers the most in life’ Mithra, too, has gone through a wretched state in the past that continues to haunt her in the present. How she manages to grapple with the situation forms the crux of the story. The remarkable cast includes Nimisha Chengappa who will portray Mithra, a bold and loving woman from a middle-class family that aspires to make life better for her family, and Amrudh Kalam as Vinay who plays the role of a wealthy honorable man alongside the industry veteran Bombay Sridharan who plays Dr. Ramakrishnan.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL, said, In an endeavor to keep up with changing times and ever-evolving relationships, Zee Tamil is launching a new and fresh take on relationships and how women can empower each other. We, as a channel, are always on the lookout for unique stories that will not only entertain our audience but also give them content that they can relate to and take inspiration from. Keeping this in mind, Peranbu has been conceptualized to highlight the positive aspect of the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law whereas DheivamThandhaPoovae will focus on dealing with formidable challenges in life because of one’s bitter past. As we launch these two shows today, we are hopeful that our viewers will continue to encourage us in bringing such path-breaking, progressive content year on year.”

Watch the intriguing Peranbuand DheivamThandhaPoovaeon Zee Tamil and the OTT platform Zee5 starting 13th December