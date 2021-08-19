Zee Tamil Celebrates August 23 as Sweet Day With Ninaithalae Inikkum

Chennai: Zee Tamil, one of the leading General Entertainment Channel (GEC) in Tamil Nadu, is all set to announce the launch of a new fiction show. With its continuous effort in breaking stereotypes and celebrating female supremacy, Zee Tamil is all set to portray the story of a strong and empowering woman in their newest addition to the prime time shows. The new fiction show titled ‘Ninaithalae Inikkum’ will air daily at 7.30 pm starting from Monday, 23rd August and narrate a fresh story of a passionate girl who goes on to become an entrepreneur.

The plot of the show focuses on the life of a chirpy and cheerful girl Bommi, a budding entrepreneur with remarkable culinary skills who specializes in making the traditional south Indian sweet ‘Adhirasam’. Being a passionate cook, Bommi sells adhirasam daily on the streets of Chennai with her two-wheeler doubling up as her adhirasam stall. Determined to achieve her father’s dream of owning a sweet stall in the future, Ninaithalae Inikkum will bring forward the endearing journey of simple yet street smart Bommi from a daughter to an entrepreneur who cannot stay away from bringing a smile to the face of everyone she meets.

Bommi is played by debutante Swathi and Anand Selvam, as Siddarth, are the lead cast who are sure to enthrall the audience. While Bommi believes in working hard to make her dream a reality, Siddarth is a career-minded person who was born with a silver spoon. Their similarities bring them together, but their contradicting personalities will drive the viewers to the edge of their seats.

Sweets have been an integral part of the Tamil culture with families exchanging sweets. On the occasion of the launch, Zee Tamil celebrates 23rd August as ‘Sweet Day’ across Tamil Nadu. Giving a glimpse of Bommi’s sweetness to fans, the channel has initiated a massive on-ground activation across Tamil Nadu and has associated with multiple sweet shops to celebrate the beginning of this exciting new launch.

Commenting on the new launch, Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, says, “With the sole intention of catering to our audience from all walks of life, we are glad to announce the launch of Ninaithalae Inikkum. This new offering of Zee Tamil is meant to give aspiration to young women to aim for new heights and achieve their dreams. The compelling story, fresh faces, and the relatable family scenario are sure to deliver a sweet yet powerful experience to our audience.” Watch the intriguing drama for unlimited entertainment on Zee Tamil and OTT platform Zee5