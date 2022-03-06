Zee Tamil To Air Mugen Rao’s Debut Film Velan On March 6

Over the past thirteen years, Zee Tamil has always aimed at providing its viewers with entertaining and aspirational content. Be it thought-provoking fiction shows, refreshing non-fiction properties, or epic movies, the channel has always ensured that its audience is captivated and engaged. After presenting the intriguing crime drama - Chithirai Sevvanam recently, the channel is all set to enthrall its viewers once again as it presents the World Television Premiere of the action-packed ‘Velan’ on 6th March at 3:30 PM. It’s time for viewers to buckle up and prepare as debutante Mugen Rao and the beautiful Meenakshi Govindarajan take them on a high-octane adventure in the movie.

The story revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky guy - Velan (Mugen Rao), who is the son of Pazhaniswamy (Prabhu), a highly reputable person in their village. With high regard for his father, Velan tries to maintain a positive image in front of him and does everything Pazhaniswamy tells him to do. However, Velan finds himself in a massive fix when his father fixes his marriage with Vidhusha (Mariya Vincent). The hero is actually in love with Ananya (Meenakshi Govindarajan) and wants to marry her. With Pazhaniswamy keen on seeing him get married to Vidusha, the young man will have to devise a plan to marry the love of his life. But Velan’s attempt to marry Ananya hits a roadblock when his father’s past threatens his family. An MLA from Palakkad - Velusamy (Haresh Peradi) is hell-bent on causing them pain. However, the hero is not someone who will give up that easily.

How Velan fights the situation to win over his love and redeem his father’s honour is something that will keep everyone engaged. In fact, Mugen Rao’s acting in his debut movie as well as his chemistry with Meenakshi Govindarajan cannot be missed as well. Debutante director Kavin has also ensured that the film keeps you at the edge of the seat to know what happens next.