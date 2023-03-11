ZEE Studios’ & Sonu Sood's much-awaited film ‘Fateh’ begins shoot in Punjab

Sonu Sood starts filming the much-awaited action thriller ‘Fateh’ in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is based on cybercrime.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead. Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well. "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown," says Sood.

Talking about starting the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy."

Shariq Patel; CBO, ZEE Studios says, “Sonu is one of the most respected personalities in the country and our intent with ‘Fateh’ is to tell a story which connects with masses and possibly have a real-world impact – much like Sonu himself.”



Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.