Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ song fame In Hyderabad: It’s time for Hyderabad to experience a one-of-a-kind event that they will fondly remember. ZEE Live’s latest sub-IP Supermoon #NowTrending is all set to enhance the fan-event experience for music lovers in Hyderabad. Under their flagship property Supermoon, the upcoming event in the city Supermoon #NowTrending ft Yohani will feature an electrifying live performance by Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ song fame at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli on October 3rd, 7 PM Onwards. With fans of Yohani in Hyderabad being as excited as ever to see the ‘Rap Princess’ of Sri Lanka up close and personal, tickets for the much-awaited event are now available on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Starting the month on the best note possible for all those in Hyderabad, the newly-launched property once again sees Zee Live transcend all geographical barriers by bringing an artist, who’s at the top of her game, to Indian shores for the very first time. Little do people know that it took Yohani, who was pursuing accounting five years back, to realize that music was her one true calling. The past five years have seen her career soar to new heights having gone from being an artist who uploads cover versions on YouTube to today being a singing sensation that the world adores. With her voice doing the talking, Yohani has seen countless influencers and film celebrities shake a leg to her hit song Manike Mage Hithe, a fitting testament of her growing popularity.

Along with the entertainment, ZEE Live has ensured that the hygiene standards will be of top-most quality. As a matter of fact, Heart Cup Coffee, a sprawling venue of 45,000 sq. ft,has over the year and a half put their best foot forward in adhering to stringent safety protocols and maintaining social distancing norms. Their focus towards creating a ‘green zone’ has seen them introduce a ‘covid response’ unit that features an HVAC system that ensures there is a continuous flow of fresh air. Add to that, installed atomisers, at the venue, will play an instrumental role in eliminating suspended particles present in the air.

What: Zee Live's Supermoon #NowTrending ft Yohani

When: October 3rd, 7 PM Onwards

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli Hyderabad