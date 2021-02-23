Zee Kannada Adds Zing To Noon Slot With ‘Madhayanada Manoranjane’

In a fiercely competitive category, Zee Kannada has been anchoring change by redefining the rules of the game. In keeping with its strategy to continuously reinvent by brining cutting edge, differentiated content to its viewers, Zee Kannada is launching a fresh viewership slot featuring fresh content in the afternoons with three shows called ‘Madhayanada Manoranjane’.

Starting March 1st, 2021, Zee Kannada is refreshing its afternoon strategy with the launch of ‘Madhayanada Manoranjane’ in the time slot of 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The afternoon time band will feature three new shows in which one is a non-fiction show - Mane Mane Mahalakshmi and the other are two are fiction shows - Trinayani and Nagabhairavi.

Mane Mane Mahalakshmi is one-of-a-kind game show which will showcase anchor Sushma visiting the house of common people and give some tasks to the family and the winner gets away with prizes. Anchor Sushma would be visiting 175 towns across the 31 districts in Karnataka for this program.

Trinayani promises to be a visual treat for viewers with outstanding VFX effects offering an authentic film-like experience. An aesthetically narrated saga delves into the life of a suave and ambitious business tycoon, Vishal played by Chandu Gowda. The titular role of Trinayani is played by Ashika Gopal Padukone, a seer who takes the decision to live her life for the betterment of people by leveraging her celestial powers.

Nagabhairavi will chronicle the saga of Nagarjuna (Pavan) and Bhairavi (Yashmi Gowda). The onus of securing the Nagasampada is upon Bhairavi which is passed to her through her ancestors. Lord Shiva blesses Bhairavi with a divine amulet. Nonetheless, when Bhairavi is in grave danger, Nagarjuna is her one and only protector. It remains to be seen how Bhairavi and Nagarjuna fight all the odds to secure the Nagasampada.

Commenting on what makes afternoons the next strategic inroad, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar says, “We at Zee Kannada are constantly striving to reframe and reinvent Kannada entertainment television. Our goal is to make compelling content available to consumers across all parts of the day. There is a sizeable television viewing audience in the afternoon. Currently the only options available to these viewers are repeat telecasts. Our aim is to present viewers with a spectrum of fresh content, thereby growing the entire category. Our endeavor is that these three shows in which one is Non-fiction and other two are fictions with varied storylines and different backgrounds strike a chord with viewers, moving them emotionally so they connect with the show, characters and thus be their new companions in the day time.”

