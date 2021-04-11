Yuvarathnaa OTT Rights Cost Amazon Prime More Than KGF Digital Rights

Covid second wave has hit the movie business is also posing a major threat to the profits of the movies which have been released during this period. Since most of the films hit the OTT platform after the release irrespective of how much they earn at the box office, the latest news is that Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa also went the OTT way and the rights had cost Amazon Prime more than that of KGF digital rights!

Yuvarathnaa opened to fantastic openings on April 1. However, within a week, the Karnataka State government decided to bring in the rule for 50% occupancy in theatres in the wake of a spike in Covid cases. The film team including Puneeth Rajkumar met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and appealed to postpone the new restrictions for three more days, so that the makers could make up for the weekend profits, to which the government agreed. Despite 50% occupancy, the movie received a good response.

Now after the release, the producers of Yuvarathnaa decided to take it to the OTT platform to make up for the losses within a week of its theatrical release. They struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video and released the movie on Friday.

As per sources close to the team, Amazon Prime bought Yuvarathnaa for a whopping Rs 20 crore a record of sorts for any Kannada movie and beat KGF Chapter 1 which was sold for Rs 18 crore earlier.

One can say that Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films who is also the producer of Yash's KGF 1 & 2 and Yuvarathnaa, is two times lucky for both the deals going at such high rates on an OTT platform for a Kannada film.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable film's banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.