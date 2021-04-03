Yuvarathnaa Day 3: Puneeth Rajkumar Rules Karnataka Box Office

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa is on a roll! Ever since its release on 1st April 2021, the movie has been creating waves in box offices worldwide. Yuvarathnaa is a social drama which showcases the loopholes in education system. It is known that a lot of people have turned education into commercial business.

The film has had an instant connect with the audience as it is the most rampant thing in our society. Audience who have watched the movie can't stop gushing about the film. Puneeth fans are going ga ga over his outstanding performance in the film.

Talking about the latest collections of Yuvarathnaa, the film had raked in Rs 8.3 cr on its third day at the box office. The total movie collections gross is stands at Rs 30 cr plus. The film is heading towards joining the Rs 50 cr club which the movie is expected to touch in its first weekend collections. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.