This YouTuber Earns More Than A CEO's Monthly Salary

Hyderabad: YouTube is a great source of money as well as pleasure. Most individuals now have their own YouTube channel and use it to make money while sitting at home. It is not an exaggeration to state that some YouTubers make more per month than CEOs of multinational corporations. Bhuvan Bam, a YouTuber, falls under this group.

Bhuvan Bam's YouTube channel earns him about Rs 95 lakh per month. A website report revealed this information. Bhuvan Bam is also mentioned in another document. Bhuvan is the first Indian YouTuber to surpass ten million followers. His success story is in detail.

Bhuvan Bam, a New Delhi native, attended Green Fields School. Shahid Bagh Singh College was where he earned his bachelor's degree. He subsequently created the Bibi Ki Vines YouTube channel. As the video titled Chakhna Issue became popular, Bhuvan Bam channel followers began to rise. His YouTube channel now has over 22 million subscribers. Netizens are entertained by Bhuvan Bam's relevant content. Bhuvan Bam has also appeared in a handful of short films.

According to reports, Bhuvan Bam makes about Rs 22 crore a year and Rs 95 lakh a month through his YouTube channel. Apart from this, he also earns another Rs 5 crore through the Myntra brand deal and Rs 4 crore through the MiVi brand deal. Bhuvan Bam has also been a brand ambassador for Arctic Fox, Lenscart, MiVi, Beardo, Tissot, and TasteTreats, among others.