YouTube Star Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested!

YouTube star, Shanmukh Jaswanth was taken into custody by police after he hit the hit vehicle today. According to the reports, he was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol at Jubilee Hills today. Sources say that one person got injured in the incident. It is said that he has hit three vehicles. Police have taken Shanmukh Jaswanth into custody.

Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most popular YouTube star. He enjoys an immense fan following in the two Telugu states. His recent webseries, Software Developer created sensation.