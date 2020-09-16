With each passing day, the excitement around Bigg Boss 14 is increasing. The controversial reality show is all set to premiere on October 3rd. According to the sources, the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 have been already quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai. The contestants reportedly will enter the Bigg Boss house on October 1st.

Now, a piece of news is doing all the rounds in the social media. CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar, YouTube content creator is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 14. According to the sources, the 21-year-old Faridabad internet sensation is already in Mumbai and has been quarantined in a hotel. CarryMinati is one of the most popular YouTubers and he started a YouTube channel in 2014. He has got more than 25.5 Million subscribers.

The shoot of the first episode of Bigg Boss 14 will take place on October 1 with Salman Khan in Mumbai. The reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is going to have a mix of TV stars, reality stars, and YouTubers. Sources claim that four YouTube content creators will be seen as the contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and one of them is CarryMinati. All the four social media stars were quarantined in a Mumbai hotel.

Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nikki Tamboli are most likely to be seen on Bigg Boss 14 this year.

Sidharth Shukla and Sehnaaz Gill will be seen in the first episode along with Salman Khan. Reports say that Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be co-hosting Bigg Boss season 14 along with Salman Khan. It is said that, "Sidharth’s role in the show will be associated with this season’s theme - 'Karara Jawab'. He will be monitoring the contestants from outside and will give his comments on their performance inside the house."