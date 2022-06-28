YouTube Removes Sidhu Moose Wala's Controversial Video on Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal

YouTube has removed late Sidhu Moose Wala’s latest song titled Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal and it was released posthumously after his murder. The song, SYL, is available in other countries. The song SYL was released on his official YouTube channel after his death on 29 May. The song was composed, written, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala. The song got more than 23 million views, over one million within an hour of its broadcasts, along with at least 3.1 million likes. The title of the song refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is at the centre of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab over the past 50 years.

The song was removed after a complaint from the Union government. As the name suggests, the song raises issues with regard to the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

In SYL, the singer opens with the line: “Give us our social history and our families back. Return Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana to us. As long as you do not give us self-government and authority. We will not even give you a drop of water.”

