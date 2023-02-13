Youthful Love Anthem Choodu Choodu Choodamantu Gunde From Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range Released

There is always a huge demand for feel-good love stories. If there is a story that appeals to the youth, then the chances will be high for the film to become a super duper hit. The makers will get the confidence if a movie performs well with the way it is shot and also there’s the impact of production values. 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' comes with the same success formula of a feel-good love story. This film is being made in a grand manner under the banner of Sri Tejas Production Pvt Ltd with debutants playing the lead pair.

Rajesh Dondapati is going to make his directorial debut with this film, which is jointly produced by Petla Krishnamurthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma and PNK Sreelatha. Having worked in the direction department for many films, he is going to test his luck as a director with this film. Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri are the hero and heroine of the movie.

Freshly, a youthful love anthem named Love Anthem of 2023 has been released as part of the promotions of this movie. The lyrics written by Varikuppala Yadagiri are heart-touching in this song which goes Choodu Choodu Choodamantu Gunde… Yasaswi Kondepudi and Sahithi Chaganti brought life to the song with their beautiful vocals. The lyrics are catchy, while the visuals too will appeal to the youth. Each and every frame shot in the rural environment, telling the feelings of true lovers, are the highlights of the song. Sabu Varghese composed the song impressively and it has become viral in no time.

The first look and motion poster of the movie were already released and received a great response from the audience. Now, Choodu Choodu lyrical song has grabbed the attention of all sections of audiences.

Raghu, Swathi Policherla, Sujatha, Vinay, and Mahadev are the other prominent cast in this movie and Sai Babu Talari is the editor. The cinematography is by SK Rafi, while the music is scored by Sabu Varghese. The makers will announce the release date of the movie very soon.