Young Kannada Director Dies Due To COVID-19

The deadly coronavirus is claiming the lives of many people. From the past few days, we have seen many filmmakers, actors and others related to the film industry dying of COVID-19. Now the latest to join the list was a young Kannada filmmaker-Naveen, who breathed his last due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

A few days ago, the 36-year-old filmmaker contracted the virus and was admitted to the hospital. The health condition of Naveen suddenly deteriorated and he died. The sudden death of Naveen shook the entire film industry. According to the reports, he was a resident of Mandya and was cremated in his hometown.

Naveen stepped into the film industry as a director with the movie, One Day where Appu Venkatesh and Revanna acted in the lead roles.

In April, Sandalwood poster designer and director Mastan died, actor and producer Dr DS Manjunath also breathed his last due to coronavirus. Kannada actress Malashree's husband Ramu who is also a top producer in the Kannada industry also passed away due to COVID.

Tamil Director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on 30th April in Chennai due to coronavirus. The Tamil filmmaker is well known for his works like Kyo, Ayan, Kavan and Kaappaan. He worked as a cinematographer along with Shankar for movies like Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji.