Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor broke up after a relationship of 6 years and later, Ranbir started dating Alia Bhatt. Parents of Ranbir love Alia while they couldn't get along with Katrina Kaif, the reports suggest so.

Now, Katrina Kaif has moved on and she is said to be in a relationship with young rising star, Vicky Kaushal. The young actor accepted that he has a huge crush on Katrina on National TV.

After his admission, things started getting serious say sources close to them. But the two have been denying any relationship between them while Katrina's youngest sister, Isabelle Kaif, attended premiere of Vicky Kaushal's last release with him.

On Sunday, the actor was seen going into her house and the reports suggest that he spent all day there. If nothing is going on, what was he doing there? It did not seem like a big party or friends gathering to on-lookers. So, let's connect the dots and wait for their official confirmation.