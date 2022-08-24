Young Filmmaker Ssharadh Chandra Wants To Leave His Mark In Tollywood

Ssharadh Chandra, a certified fitness trainer and young Tollywood director is all set to entertain the Telugu audience with his upcoming movie - 1134. The movie is a thriller.

Who is this new filmmaker?

Son of an airman, right from his childhood, Ssharadh always wanted to do something for the welfare of the nation. He holds a degree in business management and worked in various firms for a couple of months. But nothing gave him that kick, and his heart always lay in cinema. He manifested his idea of becoming a filmmaker for a long time and felt that he was destined to be a director. Finally, it became a reality with his upcoming movie -1134. He always gets inspired by others' work. He takes inputs from Saaho director Sujeeth, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and many others.

Ssharadh Chandra, in conversation with Sakshi Post, shares With Priyadarshini B about the struggles he faced in the beginning days of his filmy career and some interesting facts about his manifestation of 1134.

About Ssharadh Chandra's Movie 1134:

The upcoming flick, 1134, was shot for nearly three years. The team of 1134 wanted to make the movie on zero budget, but the director did not want to belittle the hard work of those who worked for the film. The idea which ignited Ssharadh was based on a few true incidents that took place back in 2012 and 2015. The story of the film was based on the robbery of ATMs.

Why the title 1134?

The story is the main hero and the leads are the characters just rotating around the story. After watching the film, everyone would feel that 1134 is the perfect title for the movie. If you type 1134 on the calculator, it reads HELL.

How did you work on a script?

Since 2013, I was into films. I worked as an AD for 3G love in 2013. I was travelling with Raj Sir and wrote a few films with him. I also wrote for the remake of Ram Charan's Raccha. I have written a few scripts for others and worked as a Ghostwriter.

Are there any chances of seeing you as a hero?

I have done a cameo in 1134. Such rare appearances are a result of necessity. My primary aim is to narrate a story and impress the audience with my directorial skills. I want to be noticed as a filmmaker.

How do you deal with the struggles that you have faced in the beginning days?

I was very active right from my childhood. I am easily adaptable to new circumstances. My first salary was Rs 9,000 in 2016. I was working from 2013 to 2016 with a single motive - to earn respect and recognition. Finally, I got an opportunity to work for the remake of the Bollywood hit movie Queen in 2017. When I deal with a situation, I am quick to find a solution to the issue that bothers me. There could be several obstacles to pull me down, but I overcome them all.

What is that one thing that you look for in an actor?

I consider looks secondary, but I always look for a person's zeal for work and passion for cinema. Whenever I meet a new actor, I see their dedication and respect towards cinema.

Do you any have regrets in your journey so far?

I walked from Filmnagar to Dilsukhnagar a couple of times. I never felt bad about my own journey. I always respected my work and felt it's a part of my journey.

What is your biggest opportunity?

Raj Sir introduced me to National Award Winning filmmaker, Neelakanta Garu when he was doing the remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen. I worked with him and feel it was my biggest opportunity. I have learned many things from him.

What is the one genre that you love the most?

I like to make love stories which I like a lot besides thrillers. I'm interested in making love thrillers. I got fascinated by the thrilling elements in the film, Magadheera.

What’s your take on message oriented films?

I love to narrate stories that deliver messages. Though my film, 1134 looks like a thriller, the last few minutes in the film will surely hit everyone.

What’s a typical shoot day like?

When I go to the shoot location, I follow the four W rule - When is the scene, what is the scene, where is the location, and who is acting. The director should be accountable for all the shots he takes. I used to shoot not more than four to six hours a day. My pre-visualisation state is solid and I have clarity on what I'm shooting. I think like an editor as well.

How do you deal with the lows that hit you?

I was down with COVID and the right side of my body was paralysed for two months. I took a break and became normal. I do workouts as if today is my last.

Mind is meant to make things complicated, do you believe in this statement?

Yes.. I believe in everything that makes things happen. I believe in manifestation as well.

When did the bug of direction hit you? How did your parents react to your decision of becoming a filmmaker?

I'm very good at narrating stories and I remember things right from my childhood. After my college days, YouTube was a big thing. I used to make short films along with my friends and then I realised that filmmaking is my passion. My parents supported me a lot and they respected my decision of becoming a filmmaker.

Would you like to share a secret with us?

I am going to work with a top Hollywood action director soon.

One film that created history?

Baahubali, RRR has put Tollywood on the world map.

One thing that you would feel proud of?

I feel proud to be born in the land of Telugu filmmakers.

1134 release in theatre or OTT?

Planning for a theatrical release. Talks are going on. The movie is going to be released as soon as possible.

Any person in the industry who makes you feel awkward?

Yes.

Are you a foodie?

I love food and I am a proper vegetarian. I love to binge on Broccoli.

One movie you would like to watch forever?

Jason Bourne series. Major is the film which I watched recently and loved it

One music director you love the most?

Vishal Chandrasekhar and Thaman

One director you love the most?

Puri Jagannadh

One mantra you believe in?

Every day is a new day. Don't be depressed. Nothing is permanent.