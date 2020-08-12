Young Director To Come Up With Rave Party Soon

BVS Ravi is a popular writer and director in the Telugu film industry. He directed films like Wanted and Jawaan. Currently, he is penning the story for Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with Vikram K Kumar. Meanwhile, we now hear that he is also penning a story called 'Rave Party' for the Shreyas Et platform.

According to the sources, Ravi signed a deal with Shreyas Et. As a part of this deal, he wrote this script. Rave Party is a catchy title that will appeal to the younger sections of the audiences. We hear that Ravi will pen two more stories for this streaming platform.

On the flip side, many other directors are also busy writing content for Shreyas Et. Director Siva Nageshwara Rao will make a web film soon. Lakshyam fame Sreewass is penning a script for DVV Danayya's son. Apart from this, he will also produce another film that will get directed by one of his assistants.