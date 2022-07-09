Young Actor Krishna Burugula Getting Promising Roles

Young actor Krishna Burugula was introduced by Director Ravi Babu in 'Crush'. Ravi Babu was appreciated for this talent. Later, he did 'Maa Nanna Naxalite' film under Suneel Kumar Reddy direction. The film was released this Friday and Krishna is getting huge appreciation. He played Lead actor Raghu Kunche's son and he nailed it, especially for the Climax scene. Audiences and Industry people who watched 'Maa Nanna Naxalite' were appreciating him for his outstanding performance.

He is also the second lead actor in Satya Dev's Krishnamma which is being presented by director Koratala Siva. He is playing lead in ATM web series, Harish Shankar is presenting it and produced by Dil Raju. He is also doing a film under Arjun Reddy Movie Executive Producer Krishna banner. He also signed a couple of films.

Krishna Burugula is a trained actor and did many short films. He also worked as Assistant director and did small character roles in many films. He auditioned for many films. He used social media platforms and uploaded many audition clips on YouTube. Many viewers liked his videos and appreciated his performance. Hope he does many more films and shines bright in Tollywood.

Also Read: Is Karan Johar Helping Samantha To Establish Herself Easily In Bollywood?