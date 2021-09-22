You Must Know Who Is Gold And Who's Gold Plated: Rahul Vaidya To KKK11 Makers

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is the talk of the town. News from official sources has confirmed that Arjun Bijlani is the winner of the show. The photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy and Arjun Bijlani enjoying with his friends are going viral. The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 are Arjun, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, and Rahul Vaidya.

Now, the news is that Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram and shared a post with the caption, "You must learn who is Gold and who is Gold Plated."

One of the netizens decoded the Instagram Post Caption of Rahul Vaidya. He said that Gold means "Deserved" and Gold Plated means "Channel Face (Advantage)".

Here is one of the videos of Rahul Vaidya in which one could see him saying that Rahul Vaidya is one of the toughest contestants and he is the best performer. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Some section of netizens are trolling the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 for making Arjun Bijlani the winner of the show.

See how netizens are reacting over Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 winner.

