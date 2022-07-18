Yoongi-PSY Live in Concert Breaks The Internet

BTS members continue to make headlines on a regular basis thanks to their presence in different shows even after they went on a break.

Recently, one of the BTS members J-Hope had thrown a big party at Hybe’s building, which was attended by all the Korean artists including BTS members. But Suga couldn’t able to make it that day, as he was unwell and was down with a cold and fever. He had gone for a Covid test also, later it turned out to be negative.

A moment after that he attended the Summer Swag 2022 Festival and performed live for the first time his song “That That” along with PSY.

The clips of Min Yoongi are raging high along with his rapping skills on stage that are going viral on social media. Netizens and BTS ARMY are going crazy over the way he performed on the stage.

THE MIC DROP AT THE END EXCUSE ME MIN YOONGI pic.twitter.com/1C4Ojynzp4 — han's bf 🫶🎪 (@kissforjake) July 16, 2022

OMFG MIN YOONGI PERFORMING ON "THAT THAT" WOAHHHHH THIS IS INSANE🔥😳pic.twitter.com/k7ftDJtnbT — 𝚨𝚴𝚱𝝞𝚻𝚨 💚💜𐤀 (@i_am_AnkitaD) July 16, 2022

YOONGI LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/hppMJorRVr — kore (@kkukstudio) July 16, 2022

MIN YOONGI YOURE SO HOT pic.twitter.com/PdLrDuFlPJ — cess⁷ (@cesstwt_) July 16, 2022

ANOTHER ANGLE OF MIN YOONGI DROPPING THE MIC!! #minyoongi pic.twitter.com/SRMIswBBuN — _._saranghaebts_._ on ig 🃏 (@OT7wreckedarmy) July 16, 2022

