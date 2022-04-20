Yoodlee Films announces Punjabi film with Gippy Grewal

Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of Saregama India has been exploring the regional movie-scape with films in Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi and has now announced another biggie in Punjabi cinema headlined by superstar Gippy Grewal. Says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, "We are delighted to collaborate with a star like Gippy Grewal who has been leading a creative Renaissance in the Punjabi film industry for many years with unique storylines in hit films. This project strengthens our commitment to bring quality Punjabi cinema to audiences around the world."

Interestingly, Gippy will have his son, Shinda Grewal as a co-star in the film. Grewal Jr was recently seen in the Diljeet Dosanjh starrer, 'Honsla Rakh.' Says Gippy, "Punjabi cinema is making huge strides and has a growing fan base not just across India but abroad as well and Yoodlee Films genuinely wants to add to this movement by co-creating quality films with regional talent. I respect this approach and am glad that we will be working together."

Director Amarpreet Chabbra says, "It is a great feeling to collaboratively push the envelope in Punjabi cinema and to work with a team that really wants to add to the resurgence of fresh ideas in the industry."

The yet to be titled film is written by acclaimed and multifaceted writer and actor Naresh Kathooria, who is known for superhits like Carry On Jatta 1 & 2, Manje Bistre 2, 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Best Of Luck, Bhaji In Problem, Vekh Barataan Chaliyan, Mr & Mrs 420 among others. The film will go on the floors between July and August 2022 and will release in February 2023.