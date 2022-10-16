Yesterday Prabhas, Today Anushka, Deets Inside

The action-thriller movie Kantara from Hombale films has been setting benchmarks for success ever since it was released, leaving the audience astonished and startled. While the movie received a lot of praise from critics and the public, it has also won the hearts of well-known stars in the country. Rishab Shetty is receiving appreciation from all over the world for his acting and direction in Kantara. After 15 days of opening in Kannada, the movie has finally been dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The praising list has been increasing day by day. Earlier, Parbhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel, and other celebrities have congratulated Rishab Shetty and praised the movie.

Yesterday (October 15) Prabhas tweeted "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!."

Today (October 16) Bahubali actress, Anushka Sharma also congraluated the movie team and wrote "Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor , producers ,technicians …team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience .. Rishab shetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it, " on her Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty is now preoccupied with Mahesh P's unnamed movie. In the UV Creations-backed project, she will be seen co-starring onscreen alongside Naveen Polishetty.