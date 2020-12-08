Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar's Tortured By Husband: Devoleena Shocking Revelation

Divya Bhatnagar, who is well known for her role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away yesterday after suffering complications of COVID-19 at the age of 34. Earlier, Divya's dearest friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee has mourned her demise on social media. Devoleena has also exposed Divya's husband and spilled the beans about trouble in her friend's married life.

Devoleena took to her Instagram handle and posted a video against Divya's Husband Gagan Gabru. Devoleena in the video cried and spoke about her bond with Divya. She said Divya was like family to her. Devoleena recalled how Divya suffered in her married life and how Gagan tortured and abused Divya. Devoleena said that Divya got married against her family and Devoleena was also was against her marriage.

Devoleena revealed that Gagan had stolen Divya's jewelry and often beat her. She recounted an incident when Gagan had come home on Karwa Chauth and beat Divya badly. Devoleena said Gagan married Divya to build contacts in the Industry. She also accused that Gagan had a case of molestation registered against him at the Shimla police station. Devoleena threatened to expose Gagan Gabru with all the proofs. She also asked the cinema industry people to check his background before working with Gagan. Devoleena also mentioned that Divya had registered a complaint against Gagan and also warned all Gagan's 'so-called' girlfriends.