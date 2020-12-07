Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar Dies Of COVID Complications

TV actor and best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Divya Bhatnagar passed away at 35 on Monday following complications of coronavirus. Divya had tested positive for COVID-19 in November and admitted to the hospital. She had been put on a ventilator over the last few weeks. Earlier, the actress's mother had shared that her daughter's oxygen levels had dropped.

Divya Bhatnagar's co-actor Devoleena expressed her condolences by sharing a photo of herself and Divya on Instagram “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend… Om shanti.”

Shilpashirodkar took to her Instagram and posted "I'm so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya also did shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Divya did Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, and Vish.