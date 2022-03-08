Ye Ragamo song From Panchathantram Is Out!

'Panchathantram', starring 'Kala Brahma' Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay and 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu. Recently, a character teaser dedicated to Brahmanandam was released by the makers. It received an amazing response. On March 5, the team of the film unveiled a song titled 'Ye Ragamo' from the movie.

Here are the initial lines from the song:

Composed by Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj, the song has been sung by Ravi G, Vihari, Lakshmi Meghana and Sri Kavya. Written by Kittu Vissapragada, the visuals by Raj K Nalli are refreshing.

Speaking about the song, producers Srujan Yarabolu and Akhilesh Vardhan said, "The first glimpse and other material released so far have received a fantastic response from the audience. We are confident that this song, too, will become a big hit. This is a special film where Brahmanandam garu, who has done several rib-tickling roles, is going to be seen in a new avatar. Besides a comedian, there is an amazing actor in him. You are going to see a new actor in him in our movie. We are fortunate to have worked with him. He is someone who has acted in more than 1,000 films. Our film is currently in the post-production phase. We will be announcing the release date of 'Panchathantram' soon."