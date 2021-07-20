Yay! Hera Pheri 3 is Happening! Check Best Memes of Akki, Paresh Rawal And Suneil Shetty

When we say Raju, Shyam, and Baburao; you know exactly what we are talking about. Yes, it is Hera Pheri, the classic film and one of the most loved comedy movies of Bollywood. The film is loved by many but the character ‘Baburao’ is loved by all.

No matter how many times we see Paresh Rawal as ‘Baburao Ganpatrao Apte’, it is just not enough. The actor has reprised the role twice and each time the audience gets something to remember him from the film. Many of the dialogues from the movie have now become iconic memes. Especially the ‘Mereko toh Aisa dhak-dhak horela hai’ line has become memers’ favorite choice.

Well, what will be your reaction if we tell you that these three iconic actors will once again reprise their roles? Hera Pheri 3 is in the works and we will get to see the original cast (Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty) in it. This news was confirmed by Rawal himself. He shared that the audience is in for good news and will mostly get the information by the end of this year.

After playing the role of a coach in ‘Toofaan’, Paresh Rawal will soon be back with ‘Hungama 2’. But that is not all, as the actor confirmed that things are in works with Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan and that they are planning for another installment.

The actor added that he likes working with Priyadarshan. As a director, he has clarity and knows what he wants. He has a complete idea of what the story should be, what the characters will be doing, and how everything will pan out. The filmmaker doesn’t overdo anything and tries to keep it clean. You will see he is not the type to write and direct, vulgar comedy. He believes in situational comedy and always aces it.

Before we get news for Hera Pheri, you can watch Paresh Rawal in Toofaan on Amazon prime.