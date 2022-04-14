Yash's KGF 2 Delivers King Sized Entertainer and More Than Lives Up to Its Hype

The much-awaited fantasy drama KGF Chapter 2 hit the silver screens today. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are key to the film's plot.

Yash, as 'Rocky Bhai,' has become the favorite character of the audience. His portrayal of a macho, dangerous hero in KGF Chapter 1 had created excitement for its sequel, KGF Chapter 2, which hit theatres today. From the film's creators and distributors to the entire team, everyone has worked hard to guarantee that KGF Chapter 2 hits the theatres on time. And it appears the creators of KGF Chapter 2 have managed to keep their word.

KGF-2 has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh has given the film a rating of 4.5/5.

" Yash has #Yash has enough inferno to set the screen ablaze in #KGF2. He delivers both, punches and punch lines with gusto. His extraordinary act [as the invincible #Rocky] is the driving force of this franchise. #KGF2 is his big ticket to superstardom. #KGF2Review," he tweeted

"#OneWordReview... #KGF2: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ½ #KGFChapter2 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype… #PrashanthNeel immerses us into the world of #KGF2, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER… MUST, MUST, MUST WATCH. #KGF2Review," he added