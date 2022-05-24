Yash's Kannada Blockbuster Lucky Releases in Telugu as Lucky Star

Hero Yash has excelled in his larger-than-life character of Rocky in the K.G.F franchise and has emerged as a popular star nationwide. The way the film is minting money India-wide has made Yash an overnight star. But what’s next for him after KGF: Chapter 2 is the big question on everyone's mind.

Although no new films have been announced from his side, his super hit.

The Kannada film "Lucky" is all set to be released in Telugu. with the title "Lucky Star". Apart from Yash, Kannada-popular actress Ramya is the heroine.

Helmed by Dr Suri, the makers planned to release this film in Tollywood as it has all the commercial elements akin to Telugu films, which would strike a chord with Telugu audiences.

Touted as a love-comedy action film, the Telugu version is being presented by the original version's producer, Radhika Kumaraswamy, collaborating with the producer RaviRaj under Sri Durga Parameshwari Productions.

Interestingly, the movie has completed the Censor Board formalities and is all set to hit the theatres soon. Sharing this happiness, the moviemakers organised a trailer launch meet, with many celebrities, including Producer Ravi Raj, Lyricist Guru Charan, Executive Producer Kesav Goud, and Dialogue writer Surya, and Senior Film Journalist Appaji, gracing the event.

T.Prasanna Kumar, General Secretary of the Producers Council, has launched the trailer, saying that he wishes the team that the movie bags a blockbuster as it did in Kannada.

Expressing his love for Telugu cinema, the film producer, Ravi Raj, said, "We are in the process of producing straight Telugu movies. And it's the reason, though we got many fancy offers, we have planned to release this movie here ourselves. We hope this movie will be a super-hit and will give a good start in Tollywood".

"We will announce the release date soon. The music composed by Robert fame Arjun stands as one of the major highlights of this film, "he added.