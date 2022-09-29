Yash Teases Video with Hollywood Stuntman, Netizens Scream, World is Yash Territory 

Sep 29, 2022, 21:48 IST
Screengrab of Yash's target practice at Los Angeles shooting range video - Sakshi Post

Los Angeles: KGF superstar Yash fans are curious to know about his next project. After the massive success of KGF 2 and a long hiatus, the rocking star Yash has shared a video with a Hollywood director on his social media handle. 

In this video, Yash can be seen practising shooting with Hollywood stunt director J.J. Perry and his team. The Hollywood stunt director was seen cheering for the actor. 

“There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!!! Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!!I Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov!!” Yash writes in the caption to the video.

The 24-second video of Yash undergoing a target practice at a shooting range in Los Angeles is going viral on social media. The actor’s fans and cine lovers are guessing about the future move of the Kannada superstar.

Netizens are sharing their excitement about Yash’s next project and ‘World is Yash Territory’ is trending on social media. 

Also Read: Israel Ready to Share Nuke Tech with Arab Nations Who Signed Abraham Accords

Yash had not given details about his future project. Sources close to him, however, reveal that this might be a clue to his work with Hollywood action specialists. We are waiting for an official word on this yet. 


Read More:

Tags: 
KGF 2
Rocky Bhai
Yash
hollywood
viral video
Advertisement
Back to Top