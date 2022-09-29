Los Angeles: KGF superstar Yash fans are curious to know about his next project. After the massive success of KGF 2 and a long hiatus, the rocking star Yash has shared a video with a Hollywood director on his social media handle.

In this video, Yash can be seen practising shooting with Hollywood stunt director J.J. Perry and his team. The Hollywood stunt director was seen cheering for the actor.

“There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!!! Thank you my man JJ Perry, what a fantastic day!!I Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov!!” Yash writes in the caption to the video.

The 24-second video of Yash undergoing a target practice at a shooting range in Los Angeles is going viral on social media. The actor’s fans and cine lovers are guessing about the future move of the Kannada superstar.

Netizens are sharing their excitement about Yash’s next project and ‘World is Yash Territory’ is trending on social media.

Sanje news channels alli: -> Rocky bhai kotru dodda signal

-> Konegu #Yash19 announce made bitta Pan India star Yash

-> Abhimanigalige ದಸರಾ ಸಿಹಿ ಹಂಚಿದ Rocking Star

-> Yash19 bagge exclusive news only in Suvarna news,Public news etc " World is Yash Territory "

#YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/CmqiObJTyc — 𝙍𝙐𝙂𝙂𝘼 ʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@LoyalYashFan) September 29, 2022

Also Read: Israel Ready to Share Nuke Tech with Arab Nations Who Signed Abraham Accords

#YashBoss doing target practice at an Iconic shooting range in Los Angeles, something massive in the works🤙

World is Yash Territory@TheNameIsYash #YashinLA #GlobalStarYash pic.twitter.com/briLtzT3sv — HaRSHith ViRat🕊️ (@YasHARSHi18) September 29, 2022

Yash had not given details about his future project. Sources close to him, however, reveal that this might be a clue to his work with Hollywood action specialists. We are waiting for an official word on this yet.